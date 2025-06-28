My unexplained weight loss

I have been losing weight for the past six months. Despite a series of Laboratory tests, the cause has not been found. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Jerry (by SMS)

Unexplained Weight Loss can be caused by many factors such as: An overactive thyroid gland can speed up metabolism, leading to weight loss. Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can cause weight loss, especially if undiagnosed. Conditions like celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, and stomach ulcers can interfere with nutrient absorption and cause weight loss.

Depression, anxiety, and eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia can lead to decreased appetite and weight loss. Certain cancers, particularly those in the digestive system, can cause weight loss. Chronic infections like HIV, tuberculosis, or persistent gastroenteritis can also contribute to weight loss.

Some medications can cause nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite, leading to weight loss. Individuals with dementia may have difficulty eating or forget to eat, leading to weight loss. Significant life changes or stressful events can impact appetite and lead to weight loss.

Older adults may experience unintentional weight loss due to changes in metabolism, appetite, or difficulty eating. Alcoholism or difficulty accessing food can also contribute to weight loss. Unexplained weight loss, or losing weight without trying, can stem from various medical and non-medical causes. It’s crucial to consult a doctor if you’ve experienced significant weight loss (more than 5% of your body weight over 6-12 months) without trying, as it could indicate an underlying condition.

If you have other symptoms alongside weight loss, such as fatigue, fever, or persistent pain, seek medical attention promptly. Treatment will depend on the cause of the weight loss. If a medical condition is identified, treatment will focus on managing or curing that condition.

