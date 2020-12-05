My son swallowed his toy

My 4-year -old son mistakenly swallowed one of his plastic toys. I asked him to drink lots of water in order to push it out unfortunately, up till now, we have not seen him pass out the toy. Kindly advise on what to do. I am very worried.

Olu (by SMS)

It is not unusual for children to swallow toys, buttons, balloons among other items. All these items and more are usually swallowed out of curiosity by these children. A swallowed object that blocks the airway or the throat is a true medical emergency which will need the attention of a doctor. However, most swallowed objects like the one your son swallowed usually pass through the body and out in a bowel movement without any medical intervention. You therefore have nothing to worry about.

