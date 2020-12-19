My sister, Dakore Egbuson-Akande is my greatest mentor —Timini Egbuson

Winner of the ‘Actor of the Year’ Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Timini Egbuson has not stopped making impact. The actor, digital creator and producer from Bayelsa State has been in the movie industry since 2009. The graduate of Psychology from the University of Lagos, who often refers to himself as a positive actor speaks with FAVOUR BOLUWADE about his journey into Nollywood among other issues. Excerpts:

A synonym for Timimi Egbuson would be?

Good vibes

Why the movie industry?

It was not a conscious thing, it was what I found myself doing, because I was always following my sister to set and that was how I fell in love with the industry and found myself doing it.

Being the winner of Best Actor at the AMVCA must have increased expectations from your fans and the general public at large, how are you adjusting to that?

Well, there have always been expectations and based on the trajectory my career has gone through, these expectations come and they push me to do better. Yes, AMVCA is the biggest award an actor in Africa can get but it is still the beginning because there is still a lot I am trying to achieve as a youth and actor in general. The expectations motivate me.

Few people got to later know about your sister who has been in the industry for a while too; does that mean acting runs in the family or she influenced your acting career?

It does run in our family! We are all very creative people; with dancers, singers, painters, artistes and all. We are just one talented family. I and my sister are the ones who chose acting. That doesn’t mean we can’t go into something else in the future. Well, there is only very little you can do in 24 hours, so watch out for the Egbusons.

How challenging is it for you to juggle being on different sets on a regular basis?

I love it, if I didn’t, it would have been difficult. I am always on set and people don’t understand it. It doesn’t seem like work because I love it. I am not sure there are many actors out there who have a social life as mine and at the same time, I don’t think there is also anyone working as hard as I am. It is because I love it and at the end of the day I don’t really feel it. I am not someone who would want to regret not living in the moment; we do not know the hour we’ll leave the world. So, no challenge; I act effortlessly and I also focus on the positive.

‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ was one series that could have made you appear a ‘woman lover’, and you tend to shove ‘fine boy’ in their faces; on that note, how do you deal with female admirers?

I love and respect women because they have a certain unexplainable power. That on the other hand, most of my fans are females. 85 per cent of my fan base is female. As a Nigerian , we have beautiful women in their numbers and it’s hard not to look at them and admire their discipline and how they get things done. I love guys as well too; everybody, but “man no dey really support me like that, na the women wey dey always show me love”. I am appreciative of the love they show me. I love them.

So, what we have on social media about a certain woman making claims about you…?

It was just a relationship that didn’t work out. There is no air to clear. That happened. Anybody can pick up something and start to write, which is one of the things we subject ourselves to as celebrities. People just cook up stories and write things they want to write. At the end of the day, I can’t start affirming and denying all things. I was in a relationship that went public which didn’t work and it ended. We are all constantly searching for our life partners. We move; I am also trying to find her, you know “time don dey go”.

What do you do aside acting?

I have lot of designers that I have collaborated with; I have had a lot of influencing and ambassadorial works to do.

What motivates you?

Fear of underachieving and not doing enough or not making an impact… fear of being someone that is mourned for just two to three days… these motivate me. I want to do better and more, I am not trying to live an average life.

How is Nollywood now, to you?

Nollywood is growing. Anyone who wants to tell the truth can say that. There is growth; we were not here five years ago, or even last year. You can see the movies. All I see are new things. Investors are coming in, cinema is growing and people now look forward to our movies. I choose to dwell on the positive. I earn from acting, conveniently and that is a blessing. It would not happen years ago.

What favourite roles have you played ?

Muhammed of ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’, ‘Dare from Elevator Baby’, which is one of my most intense roles, Tobi from MTV Shuga and host of others. In fact, all my roles are special. This is like asking a mother to choose her favourite child out of other children she has.

As a digital creator, how have you made impact?

Digital creation works on the fact that it is not something that is hard for me, it is just natural to be one. As I have said, we are creative people in my family and I am creative. Due to the whole buzz of Timini, they want me to create stuffs for them and there is a way I do things that would be loved. Brands have belief in me for that and I am grateful that they have allowed me facilitate and create contents for them; believing in the vision. There will be more of that in 2021 and I want people to watch out.

How was growing up for you?

It was hectic; I grew up pretty fast because I was, as a teenager, ready to work, earn money and bring something to the table. I have had a mix of both worlds of slum and high class – if that exists. As I am now, I can relate with anyone no matter the circumstances of their lives. Being the last kid, I wanted to grow up so quickly, do what they were doing, attend the parties; I wanted to understand adulthood and all. I also have a loving mother whom I spent most of my formative years with. She raised me as her friend, there was discipline yet friendship. She was my best friend. I won’t trade that for anything.

Who are your mentors?

My sister, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, really; without being cliché. In the real sense, I figured things out myself but I have people, you know, that I talk to on certain matters. If I want to talk finances, Arese the ‘smart money woman’ is a friend I go to. RMD (Richard Mofe-Damijo) is someone I go to and ask for advice because of his experiences and still being relevant in the industry. I actually talk to other people, even random ones, even on social media.

Can you survive on money earned from acting alone once you are popular on screen?

Well, like any industry, one is advised to have multiple streams of income. I will not advise that anyone sticks to one; not a reporter, banker, not an actor.

Favorite quote

“Chop life, problem no dey finish”

Your hobbies?

Acting, photography, clubbing, table-tennis, baking… but I don’t have the time to cook anymore.

What do we look forward to from Timini?

Expect greatness, good representation for Nigeria, Africa on a global scale, groundbreaking achievements and definitely, good vibes. When there is life, there is hope. I want my life to inspire people, encourage young people alike.

Are you now in a relationship?

I am single

Searching?

Searching for money…hmmm.

How were you able to adjust away from set with all the pandemic troubles?

I was creating content for social media, doing A&R for artistes; I found a way.

Best moment so far.

Winning the best actor at the 2020 AMVCA.

