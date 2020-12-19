I caught my husband making love to another woman in our bed —Woman

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, has dissolved the 15-year-old marriage of a cleric, Yusuf Adeniyi, over infidelity.

Yusuf’s wife, Rebecca, 44, sought the dissolution of their marriage, saying that she caught him cheating on her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Rebecca claimed that she caught her 47-year-old husband with a married woman on their matrimonial bed.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, granted the request, saying that the petitioner insisted on divorce.

“The court is left with no option than to grant your prayer and hereby pronounces your union dissolved.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mrs Rebecca Adeniyi and Mr Yusuf Adeniyi dissolved.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours, ”he said.

Koledoye ordered Yusuf to be responsible for their children’s feeding, education and general welfare.

Rebecca also told the court that Yusuf had extra marital affairs with both single and married women.

“I caught him having sexual intercourse with one. I grabbed the woman and tore her clothes.

“I raised the alarm and he started begging me not to expose the woman.

“My husband’s behaviour towards me changed after the incident. He no longer gave me money nor cared for me,” she stated.

The 44-year-old mother of four also claimed that her husband was fetish, saying that he married her with charm.

“I was under the influence of charm in my marriage to Yusuf.

“The wool was pulled off my eyes five years ago but I decided to remain in the marriage because of our children.”

According to her, when her father died, Yusuf did not go for his burial.

Rebecca told the court that she was fed up with their marriage.

Responding, Yusuf admitted having an extra marital affair with a married woman but blamed it on the devil.

“I begged my wife to forgive me but she refused and raised the alarm,” he told the court.

The respondent, however, denied being fetish, saying that he never married his wife with any charm.

“It is my wife that is fetish. She frequently visits herbalists and comes home with different substances.”

He prayed the court not to dissolve their marriage, saying that he still loved Rebecca.

