My problem with bedwetting

I am a 14-year old lady and I am still bedwetting. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Iyabo (by SMS)

Bedwetting (Nocturnal enuresis) is defined as nighttime bedwetting beyond age 5, affects many school-age children and even some teens. It’s not a serious health problem, and children usually outgrow it. Still, bedwetting can be upsetting for children and parents. Around 20% of children have some problems with bedwetting at age 5, and up to 10% still do at age 7. By the late teens, the estimated rate of bedwetting is between 1% and 3% of children. Nocturnal enuresis is 2 to 3 times more common in boys than girls. Bedwetting at your age could be a sign of a urinary tract infection or other health problems, neurological issues (related to the brain), stress, or other issues. To curtail the problem, it is advisable for you to; limit intake of food or drinks with caffeine and avoid salty snacks and sugary drinks, especially during the evening, try and go to the bathroom regularly during the day (every two to three hours) and just before going to bed and wake up during the night to urinate, if necessary.

