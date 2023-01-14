My poor toilet habit

I noticed that I only go to the toilet to excrete three times a week. I am worried in case this is abnormal because some of my friends usually go to the toilet three times a day.

Sule (by SMS)

The normal frequency for bowel movements can range from once a week to three times a day. What matters is if your habit changes, because everybody is different. In my personal view it’s not how often you’re going, but how long it takes you to go. If you can’t empty your bowels in about 10 seconds, then the consistency of your poo is not as it should be. It should be soft enough and formed enough that it should come out quite easily without straining. Straining causes piles and tears. You want to have a formed, smooth stool that’s easy to pass.

