Monetary rewards from my dad part of my motivations —First class graduate, Samuel Ibeto

With 10 awards and a CGPA of 4.81, Ifeanyi Samuel Ibeto emerged the overall best graduating male student of Caritas University, Enugu, for the 2021/2022 academic session. The Anambra State indigene, in this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, talks about his academic journey and how he achieved this feat.

How did you feel when you saw your result?

Well, honestly speaking, I was ecstatic. I screamed so loud my throat hurt and I focused all that energy in thanking God and sharing the news with my family. I felt that way because prior to my final year, I had been on 4.7 and maintaining it wasn’t so easy for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to ensure I didn’t go below that, especially coming from a family that prioritises excellence. I had a target of 4.8 and I’m glad I was able to surpass the target. It’s just like the saying, ‘Getting to the top is not so easy; staying there is more difficult’.

With a 4.81 CGPA, you emerged as the overall best graduating male student of Caritas University. How was this possible? What was your secret?

God and a supportive family. These two are undeniably like oxygen to me. They were my driving force and I did not make any move without communicating with God first. Before I read, I prayed to God for understanding and a magnetic brain so that whatever I read could stick, before any exam or test, I also prayed for good scores. I did nothing without praying first. That didn’t mean I didn’t study. I studied hard. I was also determined to succeed and set the pace for others to follow. Furthermore, I was hardworking and consistent and I intentionally surrounded myself with people who had my best interest at heart and shared my vision. I was also very selective in choosing my friends because I knew they had the power to make or mar me if given the opportunity.

Why did you choose to study Chemical Engineering?

The multidimensionality of Chemical Engineering. It’s fascinating. It cuts across different spheres of life and bears that solution to all unprecedented challenges. From the development of solutions that replace plastic sustainable battery technologies to the recycling of raw materials, among other things. I had to consider my desire to create new things and discover new ways of doing old things while preserving the environment and making life better. I went into the university with the aim of being outstanding and revolutionizing the field in my own little way. Part of which was to provide an optimum solution to the ever-increasing prevalence of systematic problems, from pollution to recycling to zero emission optimization, infiltrating the health sector and other societal problems through the application of chemical engineering principles. It was worth my while as a problem solver because, through chemical engineering for all nations, we can make the world a better place.

Would you say you knew this was going to happen?

Yes. I was aiming to graduate with a first class degree because I am my greatest cheerleader. What I didn’t expect was to be the overall best graduating male student. That humbled me to my core and I was grateful.

Do you have any particular reading style that works for you?





Yes. I’m not a night reading person because I love and enjoy my sleep. So, anything that would keep me awake late at night has to be a special problem that I couldn’t solve during the day and had to complete. Here’s the style that worked for me, I had a timetable where I make a list of the courses, I am offering each semester, from the most difficult to the easiest (I do this two week after lectures to be sure of the courses and their level of difficulty), and then I give them attention according to their level of difficulty. More reading hours for the difficult courses and less for the ones I find easier. I was an all-gas, no-break kind of student. During the week, I take time to pay attention during lectures, and immediately after lectures are done for the day, I stay back for 3 extra hours to read through everything that was taught for the day. The ones that I didn’t understand properly, I saved them for the evening, when I must have refreshed myself. So, I study for at least five hours each day during the week, and then during the weekend I study for 9 hours straight with a 30-minute break in between. It is during the weekend that I take up all the difficult courses and do all my assignments for the week.

How many awards did you receive? List them.

I received a total of 10 awards, 6 academic awards and 4 extracurricular awards. overall best graduating male student prize; Overall best graduating student Faculty of Engineering prize; Best graduating student Department of Chemical Engineering prize; Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) (Caritas Branch) prize for the student graduating with the highest CGPA in the Faculty of Engineering;Nigerian University Engineering Student’s Association (NUESA) (Caritas Branch) Award of Academic excellence for best graduating student faculty of Engineering ;Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) (Caritas Branch) award for best graduating student department of chemical engineering; Caritas Organizing Committee, COC award for Most influential Student; Faculty of Engineering award of Leadership; Pentecostal Fellowship, Caritas University, PFCU award for outstanding Leadership; Dean’s award for must industrious student.

At what point did you start making conscious efforts to make sure you graduated with excellent grades?

My first day in lecture. I wanted straight A’s and no F’s but seeing my 100L first semester result of 4.6 CGPA, I knew that attaining a first class was very possible. I had to redesign my goals and started putting in the work. When the second semester result came out, I had 12As and a 5.0 GPA. The efforts even tripled when I started receiving monetary rewards of #20,000 from my dad for each A I earned in each course. I saw how happy my success made my mum and dad. Those joyful moments were priceless and I didn’t want them to end so I kept the fire burning.

Did you at any point face any challenges during your stay on campus? How did you overcome them?

Yes. I had a few low moments, but I think the one that struck me the most was when I lost one of my favorite lecturers, late Engr. Mrs. Otegbulu. It completely broke me down and brought me to tears, as she was like a mother to me in school, always encouraging and keeping me on track. It hit me really hard because I had never lost anyone close to me before, so it was a whole new experience. I found solace in the word of God and It gave me the strength to carry on.

Would you say your choice of friends or structure of family influenced your grades in any way?

My family structure influenced my grades positively. My dad was a disciplinarian and his love for academics was evident in the way he trained me and my siblings. Failing was not an option and all my siblings before me had done exceedingly well academically. I had to do all I could to make sure I wasn’t the black sheep in the family. My love for Chemical Engineering, The desire to make my parents proud and the monetary rewards from my dad were more than enough motivation for me. With regards to friendship, I was a one man army! I had a few friends because I preferred quality over quantity and I wouldn’t say they had much influence on my grades except for the study partners I had at some point.

Tell us an unforgettable or memorable experience you had while in school and likewise the day you will love to forget in a hurry?

There were a lot of memorable experiences for me but the most important one was spending time with the Academic Unit Family in church. Being with them gave me some sort of comfort while mentoring and helping students through their academic struggles. I found it very fulfilling. And of course, winning the Faculty of Engineering elections against all odds was monumental as well.

What’s your plan now that you are a graduate? Do you want to study further?

I plan to pursue my MSc – PhD in Chemical Engineering and fully explore the world of chemical engineering which I believe is God’s plan for me. I’m currently seeking scholarship opportunities abroad to further my education and make my dream a reality. I’ve begun applying to graduate schools but I’m yet to get feedback. If you are reading this and you can be of help or assistance,you can reach me on samuelibeto1@gmail.com

Do you participate in extracurricular activities while in school?

The first three years of my school were on total lockdown. I didn’t give myself that liberty or chance to do anything else; these were purely academic activities. I almost didn’t even have a social life, so I didn’t engage much in extracurricular activities until the second semester of my third year, when I saw that my CGPA was high enough to enable me to graduate with my dream first class. I started as the president of the chemical engineering department, then proceeded to join the Caritas organising committee that was in charge of organizing social events, and a year later I became the president of the committee where we championed several entertainment activities. I then went ahead and contested the first-ever election in the faculty of engineering, which I won and became the president of the faculty of engineering. I was also a committed member of the Academic Unit of Pentecostal Fellowship in school and later became the President of the unit. In addition to all these, I hosted free tutorials every weekend to assist students with coursework.

Who are your role models?

My parents are my all-time role models. I look up to them in every aspect of my life. They inspire me to be a better person.

What advice would you give to students who want to achieve great academic excellence like you?

Work hard! Be consistent! Always set targets for yourself and put in all the effort to not only meet that target but also beat it so you can set higher ones, and most importantly, know what works best for you. What may have worked for me may not work for you. I always believe that no one is a failure. Speak positive things into your life and keep your ways pure so that God can bless the works of your hands. Lastly, school is not a scam, education pays.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion