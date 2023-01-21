My painful periods

Although my menstrual periods are regular, they are very painful. I have tried all kinds of regular pain killers to no avail. Kindly let me know how to tackle the problem.

Beauty (by SMS)

Dysmenorrhea is the medical term for pain with your period (menstruation) or menstrual cramps. There are two types of dysmenorrhea: primary and secondary. Primary dysmenorrhea is the name for common menstrual cramps that come back over and over again (recurrent) and aren’t due to other diseases. Pain usually begins one or two days before you get your period or when bleeding actual starts. You may feel pain ranging from mild to severe in the lower abdomen, back or thighs. Pain can typically last 12 to 72 hours, and you might have other symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting, fatigue, and even diarrhea. Common menstrual cramps may become less painful as you get older and may stop entirely if you have a baby. If you have painful periods because of a disorder or an infection in your female reproductive organs, it is called secondary dysmenorrhea. Pain from secondary dysmenorrhea usually begins earlier in the menstrual cycle and lasts longer than common menstrual cramps. You usually don’t have nausea, vomiting, fatigue or diarrhea. To relieve mild menstrual cramps, take a painkiller as soon as bleeding or cramping starts. In addition, place a heating pad or hot water bottle on your lower back or abdomen. You will also need to take a rest, avoid foods that contain caffeine as well as smoking and alcohol. In addition, a massage of your lower back and abdomen will be helpful. Women who exercise regularly often have less menstrual pain. To help prevent cramps, make exercise a part of your weekly routine. If these steps don’t relieve your pain, you will need to see a doctor for a proper management.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE