FG tasks private sector on utilization of STI research to create job

The Federal Government has tasked the Organized Private Sector(OPS) to utilize the outcome of science, Technology, and innovation research to create jobs and reduce poverty and crime among Nigerians, particularly the youth.

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation(STI), Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, made the call on Friday at the closing ceremony of the 2023 STI Expo in Abuja, with the theme: “Actualizing effective diversification of the Nigerian economy through Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI).”

Mamora said: “In light of all the lessons learned, the outcomes of the expo, and the contributions of all the stakeholders, we encourage the Organized Private Sector (OPS) to take advantage of the research results and prototypes showcased at this expo, to create jobs for our people, reduce poverty and crime in the country as well as create wealth for both themselves and the nation.”

“In addition to the contributions of the government, private sectors, academia, research institutions, and the organized private sector, we must also recognize the role of the media in promoting science, technology, and innovation in the country.”

Mamora also pointed out that one of the major highlights of the expo was the Technical Sessions/Special Days on Research & Development commercialization, which provided a platform for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs to showcase their work and connect with potential investors and partners.

“We have learned that there is a wealth of talent and innovation in Nigeria, and we are committed to supporting the commercialization of these technologies to help drive economic growth and diversification.”

“The Investors/Researchers forum was another important aspect of the Expo, as it provided an opportunity for investors and researchers to connect and explore potential investment opportunities in Nigeria.”

“We do know there is a strong interest in investing in Nigeria, but there is still work to be done in creating a more conducive business environment for local entrepreneurs. We are committed to working with the government and private sector to address these issues and attract more investments to the country”.

“The Expo also featured an exhibition of the most innovative inventions and ideas from inventors and innovators across the country.

“Your contributions have been invaluable, and we are proud to showcase the talents and capabilities of our nation’s brightest minds. We encourage you to continue to pursue your ideas and innovations, as they are the driving force behind the diversification of our economy”.





“We are truly impressed by the level of creativity and ingenuity on display, and we are committed to supporting these individuals as they bring their ideas to market. We believe that supporting young entrepreneurs and inventors is key to diversifying the Nigerian economy and creating new opportunities for our people”.

“Furthermore, the inclusion of government, private sectors, academia, and research institutions provided a platform for all the stakeholders to come together and discuss ways to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

“It was great to see the collaboration between these groups, and we look forward to seeing the positive results that will come out of these discussions.” He added.

Mamora, while speaking further, also appreciated the media in promoting science, technology, and innovation in the country.

“The media plays a crucial role in educating the public about the benefits of STI and encouraging more people to get involved in these activities.”

“We must continue to work with the media to help raise awareness and understanding of the importance of STI in nation building.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Monisola Udoh, explained that the theme of the event: “Actualizing Effective Diversification of Nigerian Economy Through Science, Technology, and Innovation,” is in line with the present Administration’s Diversification Agenda.

Udoh further said It is a fact that every nation can only become great with the effective deployment of STI apparatus.

“The Ministry is therefore at the forefront to put Nigeria on the pedestal of sustainable economic growth and development through maximization of our STI Human Capital Development and to put in place enduring STI infrastructure.”

“The organization of the Technology and Innovation Expo every year, particularly this one, is a testimony of the Ministry’s bold initiatives towards developing a sustainable and inclusive industrial growth of the economy in the years ahead.

“The Ministry plans to accomplish this by providing a platform aimed at showcasing ground-breaking inventions, innovations, and research findings, which, if harnessed, will be the springboard for Nigeria’s Industrialization.” She added.