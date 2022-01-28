‘My OBE award, a testament of hardwork, resilience’

Muyiwa Olanrewaju is a household name in gospel circles especially in the United Kingdom where he holds sway as a TV/radio host, reality singing competition judge and mentor to many who look up to him. On Her Majesty, the queen of England’s birthday a few weeks ago, he was honoured with the office of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). He told ROTIMI IGE what the award means to him, and his story thus far. Excerpts.

You were recently honoured with an OBE award on her Majesty’s birthday. How does it make you feel?

It made me feel ‘fantastically’ Nigerian. I say that because years back, the British Prime Minister, David Cameron was caught on camera saying Nigeria was ‘fantastically’ corrupt and to be honest the reputation that is rehearsed for NIGERIA is always so negative. In return, I started #fantasticallynigerian that went viral. I am glad and grateful that I can be part of the positive story told of our great country.

What responsibilities does this award place on you and how can you use it to help other Africans?

Well, you know when you are given the award there is a list of things that you’re told you can’t do. If you ever bring Her Majesty’s order into disrepute you’ll be stripped of the honour. To be the first in the history of the kind of music I do to be given an OBE is a great responsibility and just keep doing what we do at the highest level of quality is what would help all of us to change the negative narrative that people like to believe of Africa and Africans.

You are a notable voice and gospel exponent in the UK. Africans are trending abroad now and the world is talking about us…How have you contributed and shaped narratives over the years?

You know the reality is Africa has always trended whether it’s Fela Kuti, Ebenezer Obey, King Sonny Ade, Angélique Kidjo, Miriam Makeba, Yousso N’Dour, Ali Farka, 2Baba… I could go on and on naming people. The only thing is there was no social media in the times of some of the people I mentioned. The same is true for me, whether it was been the first one to sell out O2 in London or the first one to sell out Hammersmith Apollo or the first one to feature on BT TVs celebration of Gospel… all that’s happened and much more which affects and still affects where African music and African artistes are now but it’s just that now, social media means more people can tell the story easier.

You are also a music minister. What is in store for this year?

This year is looking amazing. There are a number of projects I’ll be working on music wise. I’ve got two albums slated for 2022. As far as TV goes, I will continue to do ‘Turning point’ which I have been doing for 11 years and it celebrates 25 years this year. Also, I have a couple of documentaries in the works; one of them is a music documentary with a dear sister of mine who is a fashion designer and head of the Josh & Nicol design house. Her name is Ufuoma Ekpechem.

COVID-19 struck and put the world on hold. How did it affect you personally and what adaptations did you employ to overcome the unexpected challenges?

I couldn’t travel to America where we record ‘700 club’ and ‘Turning point’ so I’ve been stuck in the radio station in London for two years. Running the radio station premiere, which is the number one Christian radio station in the UK while doing ‘Turning point’ which is a weekly show that’s shown around the world (almost 200 TV stations). So, the pandemic has been very busy for me. It’s meant that I’ve had to work long hours but I am grateful because as the saying goes “An idle mind is a playground for the devil”.

What would you say remain limitations to gospel music as regards world acceptability, seeing how the world is dancing to Afrobeats?

This is an interesting discussion. One of the biggest limitations for gospel music is the resource or if I put it simply ‘money’. So, it’s common for a church to spend £100,000 on an event and it will have global impact. A gospel artiste will have may be 10 per cent of that to spend and consequently it’s not going to have the same impact as other styles of music. Davido, BurnaBoy etc spend a minimum of $100,000 on just promoting their latest release. That excludes making the music but just promoting their music. Money makes a difference.

What must gospel artistes/ministers do at this time, seeing that the world needs divine intervention…

I think Gospel artistes and gospel ministers should do exactly what they were called to do which is not primarily to make music. It is actually to live a life to please God. We have to live a life that’s pleasing to God and change our world. If we do this, we become a massive flood of light that pushes back darkness.

You have been away from Nigeria for a long time…When should your Nigerian audience look forward to receiving you?

You know, the reality is that I haven’t lived in Nigeria since I was nine years old or thereabouts but I haven’t been away from Nigeria. I come for various events at least six times a year but the pandemic has, of course, meant we haven’t been travelling as much but I was in Nigeria during the pandemic for two days and I’m hoping that after the next album we release this year, I and my crew will do a tour of Nigeria so please keep up with me on www.riversongz.com.

Talents abound in Nigeria, as a talent scout/judge, how do you think they can be gainfully harnessed?

The talent in Nigeria is phenomenal, that’s why years ago, when I had the opportunity to be the first international judge on Kirk Franklin‘s ‘Sunday Best’, we came to Nigeria and showcased some phenomenal singers. I think what we can do is continue to do what we have done and pray that people continue to invest. It’s phenomenal what Pastor Chris Oyakilome and the LoveWorld team have done.

That’s what’s brought us to this moment where Sinach has conquered the world. We need to see more of that; more people like Paul Adefarasin and House On The Rock, who invest in ‘The Experience’ and give international platforms to Nigerian artistes. More investment needs to happen to give these great talents the opportunity to share their message with the world.

What’s your message to the world at this time?

What brought me to this point of getting an OBE is just simply work and not trying to look good. Work is not just trying to make money but working to change lives. The OBE was awarded because the UK Music/record industry saw the work I had done with people like Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Maxwel, Fugees etc before we even talk about my own music and they felt the need to honour my work. That’s why it came as a surprise to me and everyone around me. So, I would say, work in private and you’ll be celebrated in public.

