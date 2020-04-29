My mum said dad never kept beard, so she ordered me to shave my beard, says el-Rufai

Governor Nasiru Ahmad el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has recounted how his mother ordered him to shave the beard he kept while in isolation over coronavirus, saying thought he wanted to keep the beard, he had no choice but to follow his mother’s instruction.

Speaking about his experience in Kaduna on Wednesday, el-Rufai said due to the love he has for his mother and the fact that he wanted to live peacefully with her, he decided to remove the beard he had wanted to keep.

“I’m truly ageing. I’m a few steps above 60 and this disease is not kind to the old. I’m old. That is the danger. If one is above 50, one should be very careful not to contract the virus.

“When I came out from isolation, I intended to keep my beard because it was the tradition of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“But as I visited my mother to greet her, she was against my new look. She asked me to shave it. According to her, my father was not bearded during his lifetime. I had no option but to shave my beard because I want to live peacefully with my mother.

“I survived it, someone else may not. That is why we are very serious about the disease. I went through trauma. Even when I spoke on line from isolation, I was battling with a debilitating headache. I won’t like even my enemy to suffer from coronavirus,” he said.