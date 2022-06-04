My mission is to impact lives in entertainment industry —Owokintan, B Rain Nation boss

Abiola Owokintan, fondly called DJ Sexy Bee, is one of the devoted young Nigerians poised to impact the country greatly, especially the music industry. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, the music producer and CEO B Rain Nation Music speaks on his mission in the industry.

What informed your passion for the music business?

I’m someone who loves solving problems and helping people engage in different kinds of businesses as a businessman. I am a music producer; I love music so much since when I was young and I have made up my mind to impact life and support dreams when the opportunity comes. It has been an interesting journey and I am delighted that I am living my dream.

Your background

I attended Opebi Junior Primary School and Opebi Grammar School, Bopton Comprehensive College, Captain, Abule Egba and I studied Business Management at the Yaba College of Technology. I’m married with two kids. Oluwaseyifunmi, my wife, and my daughters Oluwademilade and Oluwadarasimi have been very supportive and I appreciate them because they all mean the world to me.

Why do you choose to invest in entertainment?





As I said earlier, I love entertaining people with dance since my teenage days. It all started in 2001 at Pastor’s Music, at Opebi Allen, where I learnt music production, MC and how to DJ, ever since then entertainment business has always been my priority. I just want to impact lives through entertainment.

How have you been able to act lives? How many artists have you helped?

Presently, I have one signed artiste called Ebony Kush, but we still have other artists working with us at B Rain Nation Music and B Rain Nation Store. (BRNM)/(BRNS).

What are your criteria for signing artists?

I so much love focused, passionate and of course talented artists. It gives such a person an edge above equals and makes music so unique. Specifically, I love a good vocalist.

What are we expecting from you in the next two years?

The future is very bright, I see myself doing big things in life and in the industry. Travelling around the world for business with my family, and in the next two years, our music academy should be ready. It is a platform that will afford artists to learn different instruments and record quality songs. We also intend to create more platforms for creative minds to excel, just like our last event held in April tagged, “MainlandLiveMusicParty”. It was so amazing to behold the display of talents of our band members. It was a live performance and I was happy to achieve my dream. Big up to my team at B Rain Nation Music, DJ Oscar P, and Solochus First Son Entertainment, who worked so hard to organise the event. Sincerely, I have a lot to accomplish, and I will not hesitate to intensify more effort into living up to my dream. I pray God helps me.