NAHCON inaugurates security committee for Hajj 2022

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on Thursday, inaugurated the central security committee for the 2022 Hajj operations.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee, Alhaji Hassan described its role as very important which impact would be felt by all.

A press release made available to Tribune Online and signed by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, informed that the chairman urged members of the central security committee to be the Commission’s eyes and ears on all issues, including pilgrims’ feeding, accommodation, medicals, transportation, among others.

Hassan lamented the fact that NAHCON does not have the luxury of time for preparations for this year’s Hajj exercise compared to previous years.

He, therefore, urged members of the committee to be proactive and to always provide security for the safety of all Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

Chairman of the central security committee, who doubles as representative of the presidency, thanked NAHCON for the opportunity to serve the Nigerian state and the Almighty Allah at the same time.





Usara informed that members of the committee were drawn from National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); Office of the Presidency; Department of State Services (DSS); Nigerian Police Force (NPF); National Drug, Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Other members were from Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Nigeria Customs Service (NCS); Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Independent Corrupt, Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC); National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Special Services Office (SSO).

The terms of reference of the committee, according to Usara, included: “Intelligence gathering on the activities of pilgrims both at onshore and offshore operational points in order to detect any action capable of tarnishing the image of the country;

“Timely detection of corrupt activities of Hajj managers, as well as taking appropriate actions to guide against re-occurrence;

“Proactive actions to prevent any act of insecurity/attacks at various departure centres, Hajj camps and other areas where pilgrims are gathered through proper liaison with state commands of the various security organisations;

“Conduct public opinions survey among the pilgrims on all aspects of welfare, feeding, accommodation, transportation, payment of BTA etc. during onshore/offshore operations, in order to ensure compliance with specifications as contained in the 2022 Hajj guidelines;

“Intelligence gathering on the activities of drug and human trafficking syndicates at both onshore/offshore in order to detect perpetrators and take appropriate measure and “any other matter that would enhance the security arrangement of 2022 Hajj.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

NAHCON inaugurates security committee for Hajj 2022

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NAHCON inaugurates security committee for Hajj 2022