Oyo Govt urged to return Loyola College back to Catholic Mission

The Oyo State Government has been advised to return Loyola College Ibadan back to the Catholic Mission which is the original owner of the school.

The Old Boys Association of the college (1977/82 set) made the call ahead of their 40th reunion celebration coming up from Thursday, June 9, to Saturday, June 11, at the college premises.

The trio of Chairman of the group, Oluwole Adeosun, Secretary-General, Rotimi Seriki and the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the reunion event, Oladipo Olasope, in a statement made available to newsmen, on Friday, said the call to Oyo State Government to return the school to the Catholic Mission or to the old boys association generally to oversee its affairs, is to bring the college back to better shape.

According to the union, the return if actualised will help the college to reclaim its eminent status of being the best secondary school in the state in high academic standards, well-equipped and highly maintained infrastructures, and competent and well-renumerated teaching staff, among others.

They said these basic things would certainly engender the overall ratings of the 68-year-old college in academics, sports and value-oriented morals which have been its core values over years.

The old students said on their part, would continue to support the development of the college in areas possible.





They said part of their plans now is not only to raise the number of beneficiaries of their annual scholarship award given to indigent but brilliant JSS3 students to study in senior class but also to expand the scope to cover their tertiary education.

They said 10 persons who had so far benefitted from the current arrangement instituted five years ago are now on their own in tertiary schools studying different courses.

They, however, listed part of the activities for their reunion programme to include a group walk around the school, career counselling, a football novelty match, church thanksgiving service and the anniversary dinner.

They said their aim and objective is to give back to their alma mater which had contributed so much to make them somebody in the society today, noting that all members of the set are expected to participate in the event.

