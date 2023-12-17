Renowned gospel singer and founder of Fresh FM, Yinka Ayefele, has opened up about a deeply emotional aspect of his life.

Ayefele, who became paralysed due to a spinal cord-affecting auto accident in 1997, shared a the emotional m video on his Instagram page.

In the video, Ayefele disclosed how his twin children consistently inquire why he can’t walk and stand like other fathers.

This revelation offers a glimpse into the personal struggles Ayefele faces on a daily basis, navigating the complexities of parenthood while dealing with his own physical limitations.

The video captures a vulnerable moment where Ayefele’s children express their curiosity and innocence, asking their father why he couldn’t walk or stand.

The children in the video posted by the musician on his Instagram page asked their father why he couldn’t walk or stand but Ayefele in an emotional state explained how the accident affected his back and stopped him from walking again

“They always want me to stand up and kept asking me every day but I tried hard not to be emotional but indeed the 1997 accident was the turning point in my life”.

Ayefele, visibly moved, attempted to explain the lasting impact of the life-altering accident.

Ayefele said the accident in 1997 stands out as a definitive turning point in hie life, shaping the trajectory of his personal and professional journey.

