Nigerian singer Tems has dropped hints about being in a relationship.

During an interview with a popular radio station in Lagos and monitored by Per Second News, she was asked about her thoughts on collaborating with fellow artiste,Asake.

Tems, acknowledged Asake’s artistry, expressed interest in working together.

However, when probed about any romantic feelings towards Asake, Tems laughed off the suggestion.

She playfully told the interviewer they could have Asake, subtly hinting that she was already in a relationship.

“Me? You can have him. I have my own”Tems also chose to keep details of her relationship private.

Notably, some months ago, Tems reflected on her recent Grammy Award win during the interview.

When asked if she carries her Grammy everywhere, she casually mentioned that it’s likely on a shelf somewhere. Tems had won a Grammy award for her viral song with Future, “Wait for You,” which also featured a snippet of one of her previous tracks.

Expressing the depth of her past struggles, she revealed being extremely broke and unaware of the success she would achieve.

In another revelation, Tems opened up about grappling with self-esteem issues. She confessed to moments of feeling unattractive and doubting her singing talent.

