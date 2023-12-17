Rising hip-hop artist JeriQ recently organized an unforgettable concert event in his hometown of Enugu, Nigeria.

Dubbed “Jeriq Hood,” the show attracted over 15,000 energetic fans who packed Okpara Square.

The 24-year-old performer delivered a high-energy set, seamlessly delivering trap music in his native language, Igbo and pidgin. He engaged the enthusiastic crowd with his infectious confidence and lively showmanship.

Fans were also wowed by surprise guest performers like dancers, skateboard stunt teams, and artists. One emotional moment came when Jeriq was gifted a portrait of his mother by a young fan. Deeply moved, he donated 1 million naira to the artist on the spot, later gifting 300,000 each to others. By showcasing top regional talent alongside international stars, Jeriq asserted Africa’s growing influence and youth-driven hip-hop scene.

His strategic vision earned praise for expanding the genre’s limits through creative collaboration. While not without minor glitches, the resoundingly successful event sparked a new drive for an entertainment hub in Enugu.

Jeriq Hood set a new bar for ambition and youth culture that will inspire upcoming editions and beyond. Most importantly, it cemented Jeriq as not just a rapper, but a bold hip-hop innovator.

Jeriq Hood had an incredible lineup that kept the energy soaring. From DJ Sixty’s opening beats to the explosive performances by rising stars like Apete, Swissbanc, and Mendoo, the night was a non-stop thrill. The All-Star Lineup: A Hip-Hop Galaxy Unveiled Jeriq Hood unfolded like a journey through the hip-hop galaxy, featuring talents like Yaga, Tush, Aguero Banks, Wizard Chan, DJ Boiler, MC Lord L, and more.

Jeriq’s strategic introductions of international artists like Knucks from the UK, Ok-Effect, and Leczy from South Africa gave color to the show. MC Marc Swag the official host of the event, took us on a journey through the hip-hop galaxy, artists like Yaga, Aguero Banks, Wizard Chan, Quincy, DJ Boiler, MC Lord L brought in the ginger which ushered in Jeriq on stage around 1:30 PM, following the crowd intense demand for Jeriq to come on stage.

Jeriq introduced the popular name he has dropped so many times in his songs, the UK base rapper Knucks, Ok-Effect, and Leczy from South Africa adding them. This was followed by performances from Kolaboy, Psycho YP, Alpha P, Chike, and Oxlade, who took turns in an unmissable sequence to entertain the energetic crowd. Jeriq kept the energy alive, bringing up Victony, King Perry, Odunsi, Ajebohustler, Blaqbonez, and finally, Zlatan.

Days after the Jeriq Hood event, Enugu remains on the trend table abuzz with excitement and conversation on creative space in the city. As the dust settles, a few organizational hiccups have come to light – particularly around event security and concession stands.

However, any shortcomings are dwarfed by glowing reviews.

Both attendees and commentators alike praise Jeriq as a visionary promoter of African hip-hop culture. By defiantly betting on his home region instead, he demonstrated loyalty along with business savvy by domesticating his brand in a very solid way. Due to the success, many are already looking ahead, many have asked whether Jeriq Hood will become an annual mega-concert in Enugu.

While Jeriq has hinted at a possible 2024 edition in Onitsha, much depends on continued fan support. However, Enugu tourism officials seem enthused by the influx of visitors and planning to return to the infamous ROAD BLOCK which is expected to be a bigger production with bigger budgets.

If all goes well, Jeriq may have sparked a new entertainment tradition for Enugu and beyond. Anchored by Grit, Authenticity, and Regional Flair, the Jeriq Hood brand boasts enough flashy appeal and grassroots draw to evolve into an iconic annual hip-hop pilgrimage.

The commissioner for Culture & Tourism Dame Ugochi Madueke, recognizing the extraordinary impact JeriQ has had on the music industry and the community, was quick to acknowledge the artist’s contribution. The award, a symbol of distinction and appreciation, reflects the commissioner’s recognition of JeriQ’s unique ability to connect with audiences and create a musical experience that transcends boundaries.

In the wake of the “JeriQ Hood” concert and the commissioner’s recognition, one thing is certain: JeriQ’s star is on the rise, and the world is eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the musical journey of this extraordinary talent.

