My Kano visit not for political campaign — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has reacted to his Kano visit, saying that against speculations, he was in the ancient city for a wedding.

Speaking at the airport on Friday night, Tinubu said: “I’m not in Kano for any political campaign, but to attend the wedding of a respected friend’s daughter.”

He also told the reporters that the unity of the country is paramount to him, and that he will continue to strive to make it an indivisible entity.

Tinubu, who arrived Kano on Friday afternoon, along with a former interim chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu and notable members of APC, was at a reception organised to celebrate the marriage of the daughter of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Uthman, the Chief Imam of Masjid-Al-Sahaba, held at Mosque Hunaisa Muhammad Bin Uthman.

The national leader said those promoting division in the country would continue to launch their arsenal to see to the end of its corporate existence, adding, however, that those who loved the country must therefore collectively work against those few divisive elements.

He lauded the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his role in ensuring the unity of the country, as he further described him as one of the leading thinkers for national unity who deserve accolade.

He commended the governor for many developmental projects he had been executing across the state.

He said: “From the airport to this place, I have seen so many developmental projects that add many positive things to the state.

“We are elated by your hardwork and commitment towards developing the state. This is commendable.

“I urge you to continue developing the state. We all have faith in you and your patriotic posture.”

During his stay in Kano, the national leader visited his age-long friend, Alhaji Yusuf Ali and some notable Ulamas in the state capital, among whom were Sheikh Abdulwahb Abdulah, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Mai Ula and Sheikh Abdulgafar Kabara.

The Ulamas promised Tinubu their support and cooperation for whatever his decision is in 2023.

”We will support you on your future political ambition,” they said.

When confronted at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on his comment to the support by the Ulamas, Tinubu said: “I am in Kano for a wedding, not for any political campaign or ambition,” and boarded the aircraft already waiting for around 9 p.m on Friday night.

