I didn’t say Osun Amotekun ‘ll fight indecent dressing, says Amitolu

Amitolu Shittu, the Osun State field commandant of the regional security network, Amotekun, has debunked the news credited to him that, the outfit would not tolerate indecent dressing and bastardizing of Yoruba language by the youth in the society.
Amitolu who made the denial in a statement in Osogbo described the statement credited to him on the claim as falsehood and charged members of the public to disregard it.
The field commandant of the security outfit in the state, therefore, frowned at the statement he described as image tarnishing.
Commenting further on the matter, Amitolu insisted that the statement credited to him was not done in good faith and warned against bringing disrepute into his life.
He, however, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians not to take the claim serious as it is a ruse that far from the truth.
