My interest is peace in Warri Kingdom — Oba Ogunwusi

•Meets Olu of Warri, Ologbotsere

By Taiwo Amodu
Oba Ogunwusi
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has said he would continue to push for the warm relationship between the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse II and the Ologbotsere, Chief Ayiri Emami.
Oba Ogunwusi made the declaration when he paid a visit to  Chief Emami at the latter residence in Warri, Delta State shortly after a meeting with Ogiame Atuwatse II.
The Ooni of Ife who said the Olu of Warri deserved the cooperation of all within his kingdom equally described Chief Emami as a lover of peace who crave at all times the preservation of the culture of the Itsekiri people, devoid of blemish.
He said: “We all know and I won’t shy away from it, the issue to me is for them to continue to cement the relationship and togetherness and progress of the entire Itsekiri, Iwere people with our new king.
“I just left Ogiame Atuwatse now. And I said I was coming to see Ayiri.  He was very elated. I will tell you the truth, there is no issue between the two of them. Please quote me, I mean two of them.


“They are coming out stronger for the betterment of the entire Warri kingdom. And to the glory of God, I am playing my role very well.
“Ologbotsere,  keep doing what you are doing. You know how to do it. It’s a gift. You don’t want anything to stain your heritage. You might know him for his philanthropy, but for me, he doesn’t joke with the tradition of the Warri people.
“I don’t go to private houses. God has chosen the king. You love this kingdom more than anything, and you have a beautiful heart, which a lot of people may not know.
“Ologbotsere,  you will live long. The spirit of our ancestors will continue to bless you.
You will continue to find peace. A lot of abundances, you will continue to have in Iwere. May God be with you and protect you.”

