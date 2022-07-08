My integrity award, a call for greater work, says TESCOM boss

The Chairman of Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr Olalekan Ifede, has described the Integrity Stewardship Award conferred on him by the Advocacy for Peace and Values Reorientation, a non-governmental organisation, as a call for greater service to the state and the humanity.

He made this assertion in his remark shortly after he was presented with the award plaque by the award organisers, a non-governmental organisation established to promote ethical leadership.

He commended the organisers for finding his contribution to the teaching profession and education sector in Ogun State worthy of recognition, attributing the achievement to the entireTESCOM workforce.

“And I want to assure you and the public that the honour will make me and my team be more hardworking, committed and dedicated to our respective duties and lift up the standard of education in the state.

The chairman, however, advised the organisers to sustain the award initiative but should be given on merit to deserving individuals.

In his own remark at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Dr Abdulwaheed Olanloye, said the award recipient truly deserved the recognition, hence their facilitating with him.

He said Mr Ifede always demonstrates quality leadership attributes and instils unity, discipline, team spirit as well as empathy into the system, noting that his leadership style is worthy of emulation.

Olanloye commended the organisers for the initiative, calling on youths in the country to channel their energies on productive activities rather than crimes and criminalities.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of Advocacy for Peace and Values Reorientation, Mr Abubakar Abraham Oyibo, said the award was given to the TESCOM boss based on his sterling performance in office and for humanity.

He said he was one of the few among numerous public servants in the South-West region who scaled through the rigorous selection process and was found worthy of the award.

He assured that the organisation would continue to promote integrity, moral uprightness and selfless act, particularly among political office holders in the country.

He congratulated TESCOM boss and charged him not to rest on his oars.

