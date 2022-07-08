Suspected ritualist in possession of human head arrested in Kwara

Kwara State Police command says it has apprehended some suspected ritualists whose stock in trade is buying, trading and trafficking in human body parts.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Friday, said that the eagle-eyed operatives attached to the state Police command nabbed the suspects, who he said couriered a human skull from Lagos State into the Ilorin metropolis.

He said that the suspects were heading to Balogun Fulani motor park, Ilorin when they were apprehended.

“On the strength of the information, the team arrested one Ibrahim Hamza ‘male’ aged 41 years and of Orisunbare area of Okolowo, Ilorin who had earlier received the package from the motor park.

“Upon discreet search conducted on him, a human skull concealed in a carton with his name and phone number inscribed on it was recovered.

“Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect actually procured the human skull, horse head, chimpanzee head and other items which were recovered in his house to which he confessed he intended to use for money-making rituals.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc(+), who commended the detectives for a job well done, admonished the investigating team to ensure that the remaining accomplices of the suspect were arrested and duly prosecuted.

“The Police boss reiterated his determination to ensure that criminal elements found no comfort in Kwara State.

“He also enjoined transport unions in the state to always cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the onerous task of getting rid of crimes and criminality in the state.

“In another positive development, the Command wishes to inform the general public that the efforts by the police and other security operatives deployed in the search and rescue operation in favour of a Chinese citizen abducted by some gunmen on July 3, 2022, at CGC construction company along Shao/Oloru expressway, yielded positive results.

“The pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could no more stand the heat, forcing them to abandon the victim and escape for their lives.

“Policemen and the tactical teams deployed for the operation are still in the bushes in an effort to get the criminals arrested to face justice.

“Meanwhile, the rescued Chinese citizen is currently undergoing a medical examination to ascertain his state of health before his reunion with his family.”





