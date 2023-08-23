The newly appointed Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy in Nigeria, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has unveiled her plans to create a national theme song aimed at rebranding the Nigerian image.

Speaking at her assumption of office, Musawa shared her vision of leveraging the creative industry to project a new and positive image of Nigeria on the global stage.

As the first female minister to hold this position, Musawa emphasised the need for collaboration with songwriters and music artists from across the country’s six geopolitical zones to create a unifying theme song that embodies the essence of the Nigerian brand.

She expressed her commitment to showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and creative talents, aiming for a new dimension that will enhance foreign earnings and contribute to the nation’s global reputation.

Musawa also stressed the importance of innovative and inspiring concepts to drive and support the creative industry’s growth, with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders. She vowed to work towards dispelling negative stereotypes associated with Nigeria, such as poverty, fraud, and terrorism, while fostering a positive image that reflects the nation’s true essence.

