Anambra State Government, in collaboration with the leadership of Onitsha main market, has concluded plans to unveil the first-ever clinic in the market.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who disclosed this to Newsmen in Awka, on Tuesday, said the clinic will be the first of its kind in markets across the South East region of the country.

According to him, Governor Charles Soludo’s agenda in the health sector will soon reach all the markets across the state, with the sole intention of achieving universal health coverage for all.

Dr Obidike commended the governor for his commitment to ensuring that health matters are given urgent attention across the State.

He explained that after visiting the proposed facility provided by the market leadership, he informed the governor about their request, and the governor immediately approved the reconstruction and equipping of the clinic for the benefit of the traders.

The Commissioner further disclosed that Gov. Soludo will personally commission the clinic for use.

“As a government, we have provided all the necessary resources to make this clinic fully functional.

“We appeal to our people to support the administration of Governor Soludo as we work towards transforming the state.

“It is important for the public to know that all the healthcare centres across the state will be linked to our telemedicine network.

“This is part of our effort to ensure that our people do not die unnecessarily due to lack of access to quality healthcare.”

The President-General of Onitsha Main Market, Chief Innocent Anene, while speaking on behalf of the traders, thanked the governor for approving the request for the clinic, saying that it will go a long way in addressing the health challenges of the traders.





Chief Anene assured the governor that the traders will continue to support his administration and ensure that his policies and programs succeed.

