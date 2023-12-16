Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has heard the evidence of a woman, Laide Olabisi, who brought a divorce suit against her husband, Femi Olabisi on the grounds of irreconcilable differences in their marriage.

According to Laide, their union which was contracted almost four years ago was filled with crisis.

The plaintiff explained that she and her husband always had misunderstandings because they hardly ever agree on issues.

She stated that both her family and that of her husband had on several occasions mediated in their differences, both that her relationship with her husband did not improve.

She added that the more she tried that their marriage worked, the more she and her husband drifted apart.

Laide said that she came to court because she was at the end of her tether.

She thus prayed that the court dissolve her union to her husband.

The plaintiff offered that her husband had custody of their child, but requested that the court grant her free access to her any time she wished to.

Femi acceded to divorce stating that his wife was stubborn.

He explained that his wife always flout his order and refused to listen to his advice.

He further said that she associated with bad friends who influenced her negatively.

The plaintiff in her testimony said, “My husband and I courted for eight years before we got married.

“Our wedlock was blessed with a child a year after this.

“I believed that with the arrival of our baby our love would be consolidated, but this was not the case.

“Femi and I obviously don’t understand each other.

“We were always at logger head and found it difficult to resolve our crisis.

“My family and his mediated in our differences times without number and always advised that we allow peace to reign.

“The fight we had last year was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

“My husband left home after we fought and refused to return.

“My lord, this is the reason I came to court today.

“I appeal to this honourable court to dissolve our marriage so that I can move on with my life.

“My husband can have custody of our child.

Femi told the court, “My lord, Laide has stretched my patience. I, therefore, agree that you dissolve our marriage.

“I left home because I didn’t want to engage in domestic violence.

“It is unfortunate that my marriage to my wife didn’t work.

“Laide and I were living in the different towns while we were courting. We failed to learn about each other’s behaviour. We only got to know ourselves after we got married.

“I discovered Laide is stubborn and was never ready to listen or take instructions from me.

“The more I complained about her shortcomings, the worse she became which led to frictions in our marriage.

“My wife loved to associate with irresponsible women which I frowned on. I warned her to stay clear of this women but she disregarded all my warnings.

“My lord, I will do my best to ensure that our child is well brought up with priority given to education and health, “the defendant promised.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned case for judgment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…