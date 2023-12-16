Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 13-year-old relationship between a woman, Olamide Lamidi and her partner, Saheed Lamidi.

Olamide who dragged Saheed to court alleged that he was a drunk and a brute.

She explained that he was in the habit of beating her every time he returned home late in the night drunk.

The plaintiff further stated that they fought most of the night because he always demanded for sex which she denied him because she did not enjoy sex with him.

According to her, he would beat her blue black and send her out into the street.

Olamide told the court that Saheed carried out no responsibility towards her and their children and that he spent his income solely on alcohol.

The plaintiff also said that they lived in eight houses in the 13 years of their marriage because he was always at logger head with their landlords and tenants.

She explained that Saheed took laws into his hands and that he would come to her shop to fight her and destroy her good.

According to her, he refused to change despite being asked to write an undertaking after he was arrested by the police and put in their custody for days.

Olamide told the court she was tired of their relationship and prayed for the dissolution of their marriage.

She further pleaded for their children’s custody, while her husband is made responsible for their upkeep.

Saheed admitted to drinking and fighting, but stated that he had changed.

He prayed the court not to dissolve their union because of their children.

Olamide in her testimony said, “My husband is reckless and in the habit of beating me.

“We did not hold any wedding ceremony, neither did he pay my bride price.

“He carries out no responsibility towards me and our children. All he spends his money on is alcohol.

“Saheed returns home late every night drunk and turns the whole house upside down.

“My husband is in the habit of demanding for sex when he is drunk and will beat me blue black when I deny him.

“I deny him sex because I do not enjoy sex with him.

“He usually sends me out in the street every time we fight not bothering about my safety.

“We have lived in eight different houses since we got married 13 years ago, because of my husband’s disgraceful behaviour which makes him and the landlords to always be at each others’ neck.

“My husband comes to my shop to fight me and destroy my goods.

“I once got him arrested by the police; he was made to write an undertaking, but he later went back to his old ways.

“My lord, I have had enough of my husband’s irresponsible behaviour. I pray that you end our relationship.

“I also plead with the court to grant me custody of our children, but make my husband responsible for their feeding, education and medical care.

“I further entreat the court to restrain him from threatening me or interfering with my private life.”

Saheed responding stated that, “My lord, I do not agree to divorce.

“It is true that I drink and beat my wife, but I have changed.

“If our marriage is dissolved our children will suffer.”

Giving her judgment, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo noted that their relationship was filled with domestic violence.

She explained that no marriage existed between both for the 13 years they lived together, but that they were co-habiting.

According to her, no customary or formal wedding was carried out on their behalf, neither was dowry paid.

Akintayo further stated that Saheed never denied being a drunk and brute adding that he refused to change despite writing an undertaking.

Akintayo therefore ended their relationship.

She further explained that the interest of their children was paramount to the court and that it was proper to hand over their children to that person who will look after their children’s welfare.

She thus handed over their children to the plaintiff and ordered the defendant to take up the responsibility of their welfare, giving priority to feeding, education and medical needs.

Akintayo ordered the defendant to give their children N15, 000 monthly as feeding allowance.

She also ruled that the plaintiff allow the defendant access to their children every last Saturday of the month.

This meeting she ordered must hold at a nuclear place.

She hammered that there must be no report of harassment or violence of the plaintiff by the defendant.

Both were ordered to maintain peace.

