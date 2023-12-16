A mother of three, Rashidat Bashir, has asked an Area Court, Centre-Igboro in Ilorin, Kwara State to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Ashomu Bashir, over accusation of infidelity.

The petitioner told the court that she was fed up with their marriage, saying the respondent had stopped performing his responsibility as both husband and father, long ago.

“I want divorce because I’m tired of the stress and psychological trauma my husband exposes me to.

“I’m the one responsible for the feeding of the home and the training of our children in school, since my husband has refused to play his role as breadwinner.

“I hawk drugs and use the proceeds from my business to buy food and other things for the home. But my husband always accuses me of adultery.

“He accuses me of sleeping with other men each time I go out to sell my goods and will fight me.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the respondent, however, pleaded with the court not to grant his wife’s request, saying he still loves her.

He requested to be given time to resolve their disagreement.

The respondent told the court that things started to go wrong in their marriage when he lost his job and had to make a living by riding a commercial motorcycle.

“I know that she is trying her best for the family, but I don’t like the way she is going about it,” he said.

The judge, Hammad Ajumobi, advised the respondent to be mindful of his speech and the way he had been accusing his wife.

Ajumobi also cautioned the petitioner to be mindful of her movements and the company she was keeping to avoid being misunderstood by her husband.

He, however, said that Shari’a law permits amicable settlement, especially when the parties involved were ready to explore the option.

He thus adjourned the case.

