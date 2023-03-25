By Toluwani Olamitoke

A woman, Taiwo Afolayan, has dragged her husband, Kehinde Afolayan, before Grade A customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State on the grounds of irresponsibility and threat to her life.

Taiwo said that her husband was in the habit of coming home late and would sometimes stay away from home for days.

According to her, he took to threatening her and once locked her in the room for hours after they had a misunderstanding, adding that it took the intervention of their neighbours before he opened the door.

Taiwo begged the court to end their relationship before he snuffed life out of her.

She pleaded for the custody of their children, but prayed the court to make him responsible for their upkeep.

Kehinde was absent in court.

Taiwo giving her account said, “My husband was gentle and easy going when we got married because he didn’t have a job.

“He changed immediately he became gainfully employed and made life difficult for me.

“Kehinde started keeping late nights which I frowned on.





“Rather than change, he grew worse and started staying away from home for days.

“His irresponsible act caused a rift in our relationship and our home gradually lost its warmth and comfort.

“My husband and I fought almost every time he was around while my peace deserted me.

“He threatened to kill me whenever we fought and our relationship fell apart the more.

“Though staying under the same roof, we were living separately because our relationship had broken down irretrievably.

“We once fought and he locked me up in the room for hours. It took the intervention of our neigbhours before he opened the door.

“I packed out of his house after this because my life was not safe living with him.

“My lord, I pray that you end our marriage and grant me custody of our children.

“I also entreat the court to mandate him to take up the responsibility of our children’s upkeep.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned the case after she has heard the plaintiff and ordered that the defendant be served a fresh hearing notice.

