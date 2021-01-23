My husband is addicted to s3x

I recently remarried after a few years as a widow. My new husband, a divorcee who is about five years older than me is always asking me for s3x. We can do it three times a day including Sundays. Initially, I obliged him thinking that with time, he would get tired of the act. Unfortunately, he just gets worse. He told me that he can’t do without having sex every day. I read somewhere that some people are addicted to s3x. Please, how do I cure my husband of this addiction. I am exhausted.

Chioma (by SMS)

Considerable controversy surrounds the diagnosis of “s3x addiction.” By way of a definition, “s3x addiction” is described as a compulsive need to perform sexual acts in order to achieve the kind of “fix” that a person with alcohol use disorder gets from a drink or someone with opiate use disorder gets from using opiates.

S3x addiction (the compulsive sexual behavior described here) should not be confused with disorders such as pedophilia or bestiality. For some people, s3x addiction can be highly dangerous and result in considerable difficulties with relationships. Like drug or alcohol dependence, it has the potential to negatively impact a person’s physical and mental health, personal relationships, quality of life, and safety. As in all cases of s3x addiction, your husband will benefit from counselling and chemotherapy under the guidance of a professional psychologist.

