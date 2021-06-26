My husband has abandoned me for over 16 months, please separate us, woman begs court

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 12 -year-old marriage between Fatima Salisu and Abubakar Salisu on grounds of abandonment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fatima in her petition prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds that Abubakar abandoned her since February, 2020.

Delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu also ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah”, waiting period to be observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

The petitioner revealed that she got married to Abubakar under Islamic Personal Law in 2009 and that they do not have children.

She said Abubakar, who lives in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, abandoned her at Dei-dei without any reason adding that all efforts to reach him failed.

She prayed to the court to dissolve their marriage due to lack of love based on her husband’s abandonment.

Abubakar, consented to his wife’s petition for divorce.

