My husband has deserted my bed, spends his nights with his second wife —Wife

The Ndola Local Court in Zambia, has set rules for a wife and her rival fighting for their chance in bed with their husband.

Charity Mundia cried to the court that her husband, David Mwamba, has been expending all his sweat and energy on his second wife leaving her alone and cold in her bed.

According to Zambia Observer, Charity stated that whilst she did not object to David having a second wife if he so wished, the same should not be at the cost of her being denied her conjugal right by her husband.

Meanwhile, David, explaining his decision to have endless love sessions with his second wife at her place said that his senior wife, Charity had formed a bond with beer which led her to insult him whenever she was drunk.

The defendant stated that since he hates insults, he decided to enjoy sex with his second wife who is younger and does not nag.

However, ruling, the magistrate, Mildred Namwizye, directed David to dedicate three days to having sex with his first wife and two days with his second wife and use the remaining two days to replenish his energy for the following week’s action.

