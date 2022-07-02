My husband grabs my neck, squeezes my breast any time he wanted sex —Wife

A mother of four, Zainab Buhari, has dragged her husband, Babangida Ibrahim before a Shari’a Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, Kaduna State, for subjecting her to dehumanising treatment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Zainab told the court that her husband always beat her and leave her and their children with no food.

“He grabs my neck to suffocate me, squeezes my breast hard and demands for sex.

“I take care of my children’s school fees, feeding, clothing and other needs.

“Whenever I run to my parents, he begs me to return to my matrimonial home, ”she said.

The defendant denied all the allegations brought against him.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, ordered Zainab to present her witnesses in court.

He thus adjourned the case for further hearing.

