My husband seized my wedding ring, threw out my belongings —Wife

A Shari’a Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has dissolved a two-year-old marriage between Harira Sanusi and Aliyu Yunusa over irreconcilable differences.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, dissolved their marriage following a petition for divorce filed by Harira.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Harira accused Aliyu of calling her parents names and humiliating her.

“He will often throw out my suitcases and other belongings.

“He seized my wedding gifts and humiliates me,” she said.

She prayed the court to order Aliyu to allow her access to her belongings.

On his part, Aliyu who did not deny the allegations apologised to her in court.

Aliyu granted the request of Sanusi and made one pronouncement of divorce to her.

