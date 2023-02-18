A housewife, Khadija Salihu has dragged her husband, Isyaku before a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State for allegedly failing to provide a secured shelter for her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Khadija told the court that she had been living with her parents for seven months.

“I left my matrimonial home in Hayin Dan-Bushiya due to insecurity.

“My husband visited me only twice in the seven months. I want to know if he is still interested in our marriage,” she said.

In his response, Isyaku, said he still loved his wife and that their marriage was still valid.

“I got her a better place, but she refused to relocate, “he told the court.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case.

