A businessman, Musa Usman has prayed a Sharia Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State to order his divorce-seeking wife, Aisha Umar to pay him N320,000 in exchange for her freedom.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Musa, through his counsel, Safiyanu Saleh said though he still loves his wife, he will not stop her from exercising her rights for divorce through Khul’i (redemption).

“I paid N70,000 dowry, but I want her to add N250,000 so that I will be able to marry another wife,” he said.

Earlier, the complainant through her counsel, Abubakar Sulaiman prayed the court to dissolve her union with Usman through Khul’i.

He said that she was no longer interested in their marriage and was ready to return the N70,000 dowry she received from him.

“According to Islamic law, a woman can redeem herself from a marriage by paying back the dowry she received, less or more. Therefore we are praying to pay less due to the harsh economic situation.

“Alternatively, we pray she spends her waiting period which is three monthly cycle in replacement of the N70,000, ” he said.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai adjourned the case.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE