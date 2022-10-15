My husband accused me of dating my customers, destroyed my property, wares, woman tells court

A woman, Bisola Ayinla has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, praying that it end the relationship between her and her husband, Idowu Ayinla on the accounts of lack of care for her and their only child, constant fight and threat to life.

The plaintiff pleaded with the court if her prayer was answered to grant her custody of their child but make him responsible for his upkeep.

She further appealed to the court to restrain him from harassing, threatening and interfering with her private life.

Idowu was absent in court when the case was opened.

Bisola said in court that: “My lord, if I knew that all I would get from my marriage to my husband was bitterness and woe, I wouldn’t have ventured into it at all.

“Idowu from the outset of our marriage refused to take up his responsibility as head of the home. He passed the bulk of his duties to me.

“My husband grew worse when I was delivered of our first and only child. He was always complaining of paucity of fund and again refused to be up to his responsibility towards our son.

“I enjoyed no peace at home and always dreaded going home after the day’s activities.

“The only thing that gave me joy in our marriage was our child whom I became dedicated to since my husband denied him the necessary care and attention.

“I took up the challenge of meeting the home’s needs and became a food vendor.

“I became a household name in the community where I was trading and had more of opposite sex as my customer and my husband felt uncomfortable with this.

“He became unapproachable at home and would always raise dust over trivial issues. At the end of the day he would beat me.

“My lord, my husband ‘s behaviour grew from bad to worse. He alleged that I was dating my customers and would come to my shop to fight me.

“He didn’t stop at this. Idowu destroyed my property in the shop and put my business on hold.





“I moved out of his house when it appeared there would be no end to his maltreatment of me and our child. He obviously wanted to kill me.

“My husband kept bragging and threatening me on the telephone that he would send thugs after me if I refused to return our son to him.

“My lord, I am tired of my husband’s unruly behaviour. I, therefore, want divorce and custody of our child.

“But I pray the court to make him fully responsible for his welfare.

“I further implore the court to restrain him from carrying out his threats and coming to fight me in my place of abode and shop.”

“Giving judgment, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo stated that Idowu was properly served a hearing notice to afford him the opportunity of cross examining the plaintiff, but that he chose to be absent from court, hence the cross examination was closed.

According to Akintayo stated that no marriage ceremony held between the duo and no dowry was paid, therefore there was no marriage to be dissolved.

She explained that their child’s welfare, advancement and education must be put into consideration.

She thus put their child in the plaintiff’s custody where she stated he would be better taken care of.

Akintayo further mandated both parties to be responsible for the welfare of their child and meet all his basic needs.

The defendant was restrained from disturbing, harassing, threatening and interfering in the plaintiff’s private life.

