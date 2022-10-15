My husband said he was travelling out, sold his tools, failed to work 10 yrs after’

A divorce-seeking trader, Mrs Florence Ideye, has told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State that her husband, Victor, has refused to work in the past 10 years.

Florence also alleged that Victor liked smoking and quarrelling with her adding that there was no more love between them.

She alleged that Victor had failed to take up his responsibilities as husband and father.

Florence further stated that Victor had been relying on his younger brother, a footballer, to take care of his family.

“Sadly, his brother has cut us off, saying he can no longer bear the burden.

“My husband said he wanted to travel out and therefore sold his equipment as a mechanic. Till date he is still expecting that he would travel out and has refused to work.

“He will send our children to buy cigarettes and sachets of hot drink. Engaging the children to buy those things makes me uncomfortable.

“I am fed up and since moved to my father’s place,” she said.

Responding, Victor said he had worked as a driver with a primary school for four years and was paid N15,000 monthly.

He said that his relationship with his children had been cordial, adding that he spent money sent by his brother on his family.

“She was once robbed and didn’t work for six months. I was the one doing everything. My brother even sent her N650,000 to assist, yet she is complaining,

“I have opened up to five shops for her and set her up in different businesses. Everything came to a stop when my brother stopped sending money.

“I know what she is trying to say is: `No money, no love,” he said.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case.





