My husband abandoned me, moved in with his girlfriend —Wife

Alice Chibuye, 31 has sued her husband of nine years, Chanda, for child support, claiming he had abandoned their home and moved to his girlfriend’s house since 2019, leaving her to endure four winters alone in bed with hungry children.

According to Zambia Observer, Alice, therefore, begged the court to terminate her marriage to her runaway husband, but compelled him to at least support his children whom he has also abandoned.

However, Chanda shot back alleging that his wife was a slut who specialised in dating and sleeping with married men with better finances than him.

Chanda also added that even the so-called children he was being asked to feed looked nothing like him and were obtained from his wife’s escapades with other men.

After listening to both parties washing their dirty linen in public, the court noted that their marriage was an impossibility as it lacked sex with a seasoning of love and respect, and consequently divorced them.

However, before Chanda could take to his heels to go and enjoy his girlfriend as a new bachelor, the court ordered him to maintain the children he claims are not his until he subjects them to DNA and not just eye analysis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP