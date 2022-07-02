Netflix has raised the bar in Nollywood film —US-based Nollywood actress Eva Banks

United States-based Nollywood actress, Eva Bank has described the Netflix-Nollywood collaboration as impactful and important. According to her, Nollywood is currently experiencing significant transformation in its mode of production and distribution.

The movie producer and director noted that the collaboration with Netflix had also made many Nollywood filmmakers whose movies are not yet Netflix compliant start embarking on far-reaching transformations driven by applying of tech-savvy applications and models in making professional films.

“We thank God for what is happening with the collaboration of Nollywood and Netflix. The missing quality and the content problem have been moved up to speed by the supervision of Netflix/Nollywood co-production projects which is been streamed to a worldwide audience in real-time, which is a highly commendable union.

“They are also seeking crowd funding to content distribution via online platforms all in their effort to become relevant and control piracy relatively it seems. The bottom line here is that Netflix has raised the bar very high in the Nollywood film industry. Everybody is now trying to catch up. This is a good development in our movie industry,” she added.

Eva, who having secured some heights in Nollywood, here in Nigeria, both in acting, producing and directing, relocated to the United States of America (USA) to further sharpen her skills educationally, graduated from American International University with Masters in Healthcare Administration, and is now the Chief Executive Officer of a Healthcare company.

Also speaking on the current state of Nollywood in the US, she said Nollywood is globally recognised as the second largest film producer in the world, following Hollywood, which has been in existence for over one hundred years. In 2021 Nollywood had a projected worth of $6.4 billion dollars according to google statistics showing that by the beginning of 2022, Nollywood produces about 2500 hundred films, making it Africa’s largest producer in terms of value, number, revenue and popularity.

Describing her relationship with Nollywood acts and the industry in Nigeria, Eva says, she has a good working relationship with most Nollywood top acts in Nigeria, depending on the contexts of the relationship. As a producer, it’s a symbiotic one, where mutual respect is very important.

Speaking about her family and career, Eva said: l am fulfilled first and foremost as a mother and in my various careers both as a Nollywood actress, producer and director and an administrator at my own Healthcare Company.

“Eva who looks young and beautiful said her children are married. Her daughter got married recently in a celebrated wedding at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lekki and her son Daniel got married last year during the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. She was able to pull the wedding in a ground style despite the pandemic.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP