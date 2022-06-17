My govt will not relent in empowering the poor, vulnerable in Anambra ― Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said his administration will not relent in empowering the poor and vulnerable people across the 181 communities in the state.

He said the vision was in line with his political manifesto to produce one thousand millionaires every year under his administration.

Soludo, who disclosed this during the launch/disbursement of about fifty-five million naira, to five poor and vulnerable communities in the state, noted that the empowerment programme has no political undertone.

The governor was represented at the event which took place at IDK centre Awka, on Friday, by the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake.

The Programme is currently being anchored and supervised by the Anambra state Community and Social Development Agency(ANCSDA) under the Anambra COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus ( AN-CARES initiative).

Speaking further, the Commissioner, said one of the objectives of the Soludo-led government is to bring development and social amenities as well as increased human capital resources to the rural areas.

she said more funds will be released to the coordinating units to ensure the full scale of the programme to all 181 communities that constitute Anambra State.

She explained that the community ‘choose your project’ programme is one of the ways the state government is reaching out to diversify development in the state. According to her, it’s not business as usual. Every single naira and kobo must be accounted for by those representing the communities. She also encouraged all stakeholders to support the Soludo administration by sensitising the general public on matters of social and community development.

She announced that over One hundred and fifty million naira has so far been committed to the programme.





In his opening address, the MD/CEO, ANSCDA, Mr Chudi Mojekwu, said the aim of the project is to ensure all-around community development in Anambra state.

He noted that the five communities comprise Ndiokolo(Orumba North LGA), Ezra (Orumba South LGA), Oroma-Etiti (Anambra West LGA), Ifite-Ogwari (Ayamelum LGA) and Urum (Awka North LGA), is the second batch of the programme while the first batch has 10 communities, total fifteen communities that have so far benefited.

Mojekwu, urged the community representatives at the event, to make Judicious use of the funds to attract more development to their respective areas.

He also advised all stakeholders to take advantage of the Soludo open administration by sharing ideas that would benefit the masses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…My govt will not relent in empowering the poor, vulnerable in Anambra ― Soludo

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…My govt will not relent in empowering the poor, vulnerable in Anambra ― Soludo

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba