Pandemonium as lightning kills 20-year-old 100-level female student in Imo

There was pandemonium at the Obilubi Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State where a 20-year-old 100-level student of the Imo State University Owerri (IMSU) was reportedly struck dead by lightning following torrential rains.

The victim, identified as Chiamaka Obodo was said to be making a call with her phone inside her parents’ house when lightning struck her and she died on the spot before any help could reach her.

The development caused tension in the community as residents of the community trooped to the scene of the incident.

A resident who does not want to be identified said that the 20-year-old undergraduate was inside the house when lightning suddenly enveloped the community with the accompanying thunder, killing her.

A family source alleged that the late Chiamaka was addicted to her phone, adding that her body would be laid to rest today, Friday, June 17.

He said, “The lightning was like an electric spark and a heavy thunderstorm which shook the entire community and by the time we knew it, people had started screaming in front of the deceased’s house after discovering that she has been struck by the lightning.”