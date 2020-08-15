My frequent infections

I am a 22- year old female civil servant who has been diagnosed many times with Urinary Tract Infection. Although I have been treated on many occasions with antibiotics, the infections keep coming back. I am still a virgin. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Chinyere (by SMS)

It has ben confirmed that recurrent cases of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are not due to poor hygiene or something else that women have brought on themselves. Some women are just prone to UTIs. The infections are usually caused by Escherichia coli, a bacterium that lives in the intestinal system. If E. coli are carried from the rectum to the vagina, they can enter the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder) and infect the bladder. Risk factors for UTI vary with age and sexual activities. Some of the preventive measures in your case include taking large quantity of daily fluid intake (up to 2 to 3 liters a day) as well as wiping from front to back after the use of the toilet. A urine sample should be sent for culture and sensitivity to confirm the type of antibiotic to use.

