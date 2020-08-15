Enhancing s3x appeal in marriage

ONE of the concerned issues in marriages is inadequate s3x. It is either the husband is unavailable, or the wife is making excuses in order to avoid s3x. Yet, s3x is any time, any day, a pleasurable activity. Couples only need to discover how to enter into the mode of pleasurable s3x. That is why I am ever talking about great s3x in marriage.

One of the ways to enjoy pleasurable s3x in marriage is through s3x appeal. That is, the base line for s3x is to make it appeal to the couples. Without s3x appeal, couples will just be having only physical exercise in the marriage. That is why a wife can say to her husband in the act of s3x: “Do what you want to do, and let me be at peace”. On the other hand, you can have a husband who is at standoff with his wife in the matter of s3x. The reason should not be farfetched: s3x appeal is lacking.

To deal with the issue of s3x appeal, I will want to come from the angle of the mind, which is undoubtedly, the number one organ of s3x. s3x begins in the mind. This drives home the assertion that where the mind goes is where the man goes.

Therefore, couples must deposit themselves in each other’s mind, for s3x to be great in their marriage. You must get your spouse, especially the wife, to think about you for s3x. A lot of people especially husbands, don’t realize this, hence they always meet with brick wall, or have” take and let me rest s3x”, in the inner room.



How to make s3x appeal to the mind

For the husband, what the wife needs to do is meet his need for respect. We have dealt extensively with that on this platform. When you make your husband happy by according him the due respect, he can go to any length to make you s3xually fulfilled in the marriage. Though, we may say that a man is ever ready for s3x by nature, the truth of the matter is that, he will perform better in bed and be more yielding to a wife who knows how to make him feel like a king.

With respect to the wife, the husband who knows how to satisfy her need for love will get the best of s3xual performance from her. A woman will yield s3xually to any man who is able to meet her need for love. To love her is to let make her believe that she comes first in your life. This is better achieved with the deployment of her love keys as popularized by Gary Chapman in his five love languages. There are so many ways to deploy these keys by the husband. Once this is done, you can be guaranteed of a great s3x life with her.

Like a wife stated about the s3x appeal, it will make her to be s3xually ready for her husband, once he is able to deposit himself through love keys. According to her, “I would like us to consider certain factors that affect s3x appeal. A husband and wife who are not best friends and close companions of each other may not find it easy to loosen up and be adventurous with s3x. They should not leave issues unresolved over a period of time. To be s3xually appealing to each other, let them first sort out their issues. A man can go ahead and enjoy s3x with issues unresolved, but I very much doubt that the woman will.”

The primary need of a married woman isn’t s3x, but affection, attention, care, and communication. When her husband is meeting these needs, there won’t likely be issues in the s3x department”, a wife relishes in pampering too. Cuddles, fondling, hugs and kisses( with no intention of s3x) PDAs- Public Display of Affection like holding hands and pecks on the forehead and cheeks are all solid affirmation of s3xual love for one’s spouse, and does a lot for a woman, in increasing s3xual connection. According to her, “Someone once said that men in the following category of professions and calling need to pay special attention to their marriage: pastors, lecturers, politicians, entertainers etc.”

My book enjoying great s3x life is still available for sale. Please contact 08112658560 for details.

