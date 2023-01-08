My father murdered my mother over a loaf of bread _ Son

The first son of Ndubisi Wilson Uwadiegwu has accused him of murdering his mother Ogochukwu Anene, aka Ada Akwa, over a loaf of bread in Akwa, Anambra.

The first son, who is fourteen years of age narrated the incident that led to the deceased death.

He said that his mother had asked the suspect for money to buy a loaf of bread for them to eat but was rejected as he claimed he didn’t have a dime on him.

Adding that, the mother used her money to buy the bread, and her husband went to the kitchen to finish the whole loaf of bread.

This made Ogochukwu angry and she asked him why he ate the loaf of bread without remaining for the kids. He got annoyed by her inquiry and unleashed horror on her. He beat her mercilessly, which led to her death.

He added that his father has always been using mirror as an instrument to beat his mother.

According to reports, their marriage has been known for domestic violence.

It was reported that the couple was blessed with five children, four boys and a girl.

Adding that, the suspect was planning to bury his wife without informing his in-laws, this infuriated social media outrage.