2023: One injured as APGA, PDP supporters clash in Anambra festival

While they were waiting, Uche Ekwunife and her supporters enter the main gate and matched to the arena with numerous PDP flags and umbrellas, they were probably oblivious of the standing order by the organisers who earlier warned that politicians will not be allowed to enter the arena with party flags.
“So, Umeh is the next senator for Anambra Central. Ekwunife, particularly should go and sit down; enough of her insults and arrogance. How can she be insulting Peter Obi that the whole Nigeria has respect for?