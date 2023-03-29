Tijani Adeyemi

A former member of the house of Representatives who is also a former chieftain of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh has taken a swipe at the Deputy President of the Senate and the Delta state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege for allegedly sponsoring his purported expulsion from APC.

Ojougboh, who took the Deputy Senate President to the cleaner over his alleged expulsion described Omo-Agege as a frustrated person because of his loss in the governorship election, adding that the Deputy President of the Senate is looking for those to blame for his abysmal performance at the governorship polls.

Ojougboh said: “Just like every other person, I saw the letter of my purported ‘Kangaroo Expulsion’ from the APC on social media. I wasn’t surprised because that is Omo-Agege’s way. His escapade is well documented at the National Assembly, over what happened to the Senate Mace.

“Since Omo-Agege lost his governorship bid, he has been running from pillar to post in frustration, looking for those to blame for his abysmal performance. Ordinarily, his social media expulsion doesn’t reed any reply, because it is dead on arrival.”

Ojougboh further said that Omo-Agege is blaming everybody for his loss at the governorship election, adding that the question Nigerians should ask Omo-Agege is “what role did I play in his campaign, that I am now one of his targets?”

Accusing Omo-Agege of high-handedness in the party, Ojougboh, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Emmanuel Ojeme, said that the Deputy President of the Senate has hijacked the party.

“Omo-Agege hijacked the party, and personally handpicked all executives at all levels in the state, he uses them for whatever pleases him. He intends to cow all APC members in the state and make them his stooges, but very angry that people like my humble self stand up to him and always say things the way they are. And at my age I can’t change just to please the god of Orogun,” he said.

Noting that Omo-Agege’s action towards the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officers in the state during the just concluded governorship elections, Ojougboh said that “this kind of character does not conform with the position of a number seven citizen in the Country.

“Let me also use this opportunity to draw the attention of Nigerians to a recent news report by a militant group, Delta Strike Force, demanding the withdrawal of the Pipelines Surveillance Contract, which should come to them from Omo-Agege.

“The militant group has threatened to blow up the Oturogu Gas Plant, if the Federal Government continue to ignore their demands. The agitation of the militant group has further shown the kind of person Ovie Omo-Agege is, a very selfish, and greedy fellow, who thinks only about himself, which was the major reason for APC’s poor performance at the Presidential election in the state, and the loss of the governorship elections in the state, which he was the only contestant for the Party ticket.”

Ojougboh, has, however, called on his supporters to remain calm, go about their normal businesses and ignore the frustration of Omo-Agege over his woeful performance at the polls.





