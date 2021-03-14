My encounter with God inspired my new single —Bunmi Sunkanmi

Nigerian-born US-based gospel singer, Bunmi Sunkanmi, who released the visuals to her new single, Encounter days back has opened up on how the encountered she had with God through one of the ministrations of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church which inspired her new single, entitled Encounter..

Describing the song as a hybrid blend of highlife and soul, with a rich interplay of sweet melodic horns, the renowned worship and praise leader said he had Bishop Oyedepo repeat in his sermon that “Every day is God’s day and the day you have an encounter with is your own day”.

According to her, the Holy Spirit got her attention to the word and interpreted it to her and asked her to turn it into a song, adding that “I got inspired more when I ministered the song in one of my concerts and also at Lagos State church few years ago during Christmas Carol.”

Moved by the response of the people to the song, Sunkanmi said she was inspired to go into the studio to record what has now become a popular gospel tune in many homes.

Last year, Sunkanmi released Enthroned in the heat of the global pandemic last year, saying the making of the song at a time when there was global travelling restrictions helped to show forth the praises of God, saying the song could not have been recorded at a better time.

Writing songs, according to her, is easier as she revealed that she could hear from God better and see things better and is able to give God “the best of my worship and praises”.

She described her new song, Encounter as a message of hope, expectation and encouragement that God is not respecter of person. “Whatever God did for all the names in the Bible, He can also do for you. God is a God of time and seasons and the day you encounter Him is your day”, she said.

With three albums to her credit, the Queen of Melodious Worship as she is fondly called disclosed that there is more to come from her music this year as she revealed that with God leading her, she would not derail on the path she has chosen.

Produced and mixed by Yamaha ambassador, Wole Oni and mastered by Samuel David, the singer urged her fans to keep supporting her.

