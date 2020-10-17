Fab ways to style your vintage scarves

The right vintage scarf, with the perfect silky texture and print can transform any ensemble. Below are different ways you can style your scarves:

As a belt: Using a vintage scarf as a belt instantly adds a pop of colour and pattern and can make a basic outfit look polished and stylish. Get a bigger square of scarf and wrap it through your belt loops and knot it in front, or wrap it around your waist to carve out your shape in a billowy dress or top.

As a headscarf: This is the most common way of styling the vintage scarf. To do this, put your hair in a low bun or let it hang down at the nape of your neck, then fold your scarf on the diagonal to create a triangle. Tie the ends into a knot at the back of your head.

In a ponytail: When you want to wear the scarf in a ponytail, thread the scarf through a hair tie once, then wrap it once before using it in the hair. You can also try this when doing the bun or the half up.

As a top: Made famous back in the early 2000s by pop stars like Beyonce and Britney Spears, the scarf top is a pretty practical solution to beating heat and it is also a refreshing break from crop tops. You can wear a tight-fitting tube top or a strapless bra below your scarf top to avoid wardrobe malfunctions.

On your shirt: Fold your scarf into a triangle, twist it over into a thin silhouette, then wrap it around your wrist and secure it with a knot.

Around your shirt: Fold your scarf into a triangle, wrap it around your shirt and secure it with a belt.

On your neck: Simply wrap your silk scarf around your neck, let it drape down your chest and loosely tie the leftover strands into a delicate knot at the bottom.

Around your bag: Twist your scarf around the handle of your bag, then tie the excess ends into a bow or knot for an elevated update to your favourite bag.

