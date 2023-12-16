I have been having a whitish vaginal discharge for the past few weeks. I have used many medications to no avail. Kindly assist me. I have only one boyfriend.

Chika (by SMS)

Vaginal discharge can come in various forms. While some vaginal discharges can be normal, others may be due to some underlying issues ranging from the use of Intrauterine Contraception, Uterine masses or infections which should be investigated. For this reason, it will be advisable for you to see a doctor for proper examination and appropriate Laboratory investigations which will include a culture of your discharge to confirm the affecting organisms and the antibiotics for their treatment. In order to avoid a repeat infection, it is also important that your boyfriend is also treated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…