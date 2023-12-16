A friend of mine who is just 50 years of age with a recent history of constipation and bloody stool was diagnosed with Cancer of the Colon. I am worried because I don’t believe the diagnosis. Kindly let me know if this is truly Cancer of the Colon.

Francis (by SMS)

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, often develops without any symptoms in its early stages. However, as the disease progresses, various symptoms may appear. It’s important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by conditions other than colon cancer.

Such symptoms include; persistent diarrhea or constipation, changes in the consistency of stool, blood in the stool, abdominal discomfort, unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue and weakness as well as feeling that the bowel does not empty completely after a bowel movement.

It is important to note that many of these symptoms can be caused by conditions other than colon cancer, such as hemorrhoids or irritable bowel syndrome. This is why it will be advisable for your friend to see another doctor for a second opinion.

